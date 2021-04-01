Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

HENKY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,364. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

