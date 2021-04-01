Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

