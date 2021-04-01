Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $28.99.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.