Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

