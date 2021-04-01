Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth $23,818,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

