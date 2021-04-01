Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MLHR traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.72. 5,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

