Hermez Network Price Tops $6.60 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $31.02 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00011141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

