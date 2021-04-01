HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.35 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 48.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 252.8% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and $2.35 million worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00643949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars.

