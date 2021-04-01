Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 685 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 735% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after buying an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after buying an additional 569,776 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after buying an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

