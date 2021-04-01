Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Update

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 631,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 275,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,356. The company has a market cap of $423.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $23.69.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 149.17%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

