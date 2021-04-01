Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

