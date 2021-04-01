Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 588.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

