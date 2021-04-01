Hifi Finance (MFT) Trading 45.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $322.91 million and $124.94 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00640948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Mainframe is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Mainframe network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Mainframe platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

