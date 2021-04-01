High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.09 and traded as high as C$13.49. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 31,865 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$258.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$266.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

In other news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

