Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

HKMPF opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

