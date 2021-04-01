Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Acquires Shares of 300,000 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.