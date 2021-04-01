Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,902,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.