Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by 67.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

HIFS stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.51. 1,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $296.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

