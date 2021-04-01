Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $226.25

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $226.25 and traded as high as $284.99. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $283.76, with a volume of 4,856 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.25. The company has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

