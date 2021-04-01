Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 64.9% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Hive has a total market capitalization of $328.82 million and $133.98 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001881 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 391,554,701 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive's official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

