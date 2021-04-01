Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 817,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

