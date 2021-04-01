Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $297,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.