Holo Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 127.3% against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $700.23 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

