Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $115,090.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00326820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.00723295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

