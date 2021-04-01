Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $186,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

HON traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $216.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,602. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $219.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

