Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.31.

Shares of HON traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.34. 7,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average is $196.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

