Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 777.5% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 47,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

