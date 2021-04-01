Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.98. 32,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,719 shares of company stock worth $24,296,071. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

