Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.76.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $124,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

