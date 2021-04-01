Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

