Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 345,500 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 12,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,548. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

