Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.45

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $113.23, with a volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $699.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.