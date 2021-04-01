HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.14

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 7856420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $6,810,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HP by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

