H&R Block Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,934 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 446 put options.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 6,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,978. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

