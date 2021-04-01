HTMLCOIN 1-Day Volume Reaches $118,522.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $118,522.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,303.92 or 1.00195213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00397493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00305120 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.27 or 0.00750600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00105194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006117 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

