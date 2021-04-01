Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $944.76 Million

Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $944.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.50 million to $967.55 million. Hub Group posted sales of $838.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

