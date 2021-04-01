Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Hubbell worth $42,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 443.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hubbell by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $191.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

