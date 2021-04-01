Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.39. 222,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $191.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

