Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $224,528,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,128.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,169.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

