Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 924,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,488,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,520,000 after buying an additional 83,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $419.25 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.49 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.29 and a 200-day moving average of $406.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

