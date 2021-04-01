Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.01 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $126,229.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00640809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.