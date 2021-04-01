Humanscape Trading 79.7% Higher This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $98.04 million and approximately $491,347.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00642996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

