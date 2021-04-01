HUNT Price Tops $0.53 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00634570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

