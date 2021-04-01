Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 24,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII stock opened at $205.85 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

