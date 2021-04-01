Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $277.63 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $58,932.40 or 0.99919228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00335451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.18 or 0.00780233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars.

