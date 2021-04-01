HUSD (HUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $983.78 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $801.71 million and $983.78 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00640380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 800,386,473 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.