Hxro Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.32 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $72.32 million and approximately $561,905.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00050943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00638454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.