Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00641462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026082 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

