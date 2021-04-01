Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.93 million and approximately $990,573.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00634570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

