HyperCash Price Reaches $1.46 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $65.79 million and $55.05 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.71 or 1.00157131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.19 or 0.00398760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00307252 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.00757217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00106572 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006203 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

