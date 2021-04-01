HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $55,721.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00063295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00322199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00733788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

